LONDON Nov 24 Cutting meat consumption to the
level recommended by health bodies could generate a quarter of
the remaining emissions reductions needed to keep global warming
below 2 degrees Celsius, a report said ahead of a global climate
conference starting in Paris on Monday.
The livestock sector is responsible for 15 percent of global
greenhouse gas emissions, through cows producing methane and
production processes. Excessive meat consumption also has health
risks but governments are afraid to court unpopularity by
interfering in lifestyle choices.
However, the Chatham House report said measures to make meat
more expensive, such as a carbon tax, would face less resistance
as people understood the reasons behind it. ( bit.ly/1Mr4BDa
)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kevin Liffey)