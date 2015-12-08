PARIS Dec 8 Chances are that you believe in
climate change, but would be furious if someone tried to take
away your steak.
That's why activists at this year's U.N. climate summit in
Paris are taking a gentle approach to tackling the world's
greenhouse gas-intensive love affair with meat, ranging from
offering lookalike plant burgers to suggesting a gradual weaning
off animal protein.
"This is one of the most delicate issues with climate
protection, because we all have our habits and diet is something
quite holy for some people, not to be meddled with," said Jo
Leinen, an omnivorous German member of the European Parliament.
Negotiators from nearly 200 countries are focusing mainly on
reducing carbon dioxide output from industry in order to limit
global warming, rather than on diet.
But the livestock sector is responsible for about 14.5
percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, through cows
producing methane and production processes - comparable to all
the direct emissions from cars, planes, ships and other
transport.
On the sidelines of the summit, one American firm this week
proposed one answer in the form of its "Impossible Burger". Made
entirely from plants, the patty is intended to look and taste
identical to beef, and produces a similar smell when grilled.
Impossible Foods founder Pat Brown said the burger, which
costs about $5 a pound ($11/kg) to produce but should become
cheaper, would help many Americans to give up meat.
The company is partly funded by Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates
and Google Ventures. Google co-founder Sergey Brin previously
helped fund a $300,000 beefburger created in a test-tube at
Maastricht University in the Netherlands in 2013.
ONE DAY WITHOUT MEAT
Elsewhere, a delegation from the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation
was attempting to promote Jan. 11, 2016, as a Day of
Meatlessness.
"It is just one day, but it will help people think about the
environmental, ethical, and health issues around meat, and maybe
it will grow," said volunteer Lori Chen. "We know you have to
move slowly, and be less forceful on issues of diet."
Often, it is a question of social norms. "In France, they
take offence if you don't eat meat, like you are rejecting their
culture," said Chen. "In China, you are emasculated if you only
eat plants," added Hanford Lin, who works for the foundation's
fundraising arm.
One person at the conference who is decidedly not
emasculated - actor, bodybuilder and former California governor
Arnold Schwarzenegger - told reporters on Monday there was no
reason why vegetarians could not achieve a muscular physique.
"I have seen many bodybuilders and lifters who are
vegetarians and get strong and healthy," he said. "I think it is
a good idea, but ... you have to start slowly, you can't just
convince people to stop eating meat altogether."
For now, though, meat consumption is rising in the United
States, China, and elsewhere despite health warnings, most
recently a World Health Organization report that found eating
processed or red meat increased the risk of developing cancer.
The British think tank Chatham House says that merely
applying existing recommendations from health bodies to limit
meat consumption would generate a quarter of the remaining
emissions reductions needed to keep global warming below 2
degrees Celsius, a key target of the Paris talks.
