PARIS Dec 11 They are a shadowy presence at the
U.N. climate talks in Paris, holding no official standing and
granting no interviews.
But global public relations firms such as Edelman and
Fleishman Hillard are working there behind the scenes, hired
by countries ranging from Gulf oil producers to developing
nations seeking to manage their climate change message.
For evidence, take India. In the past, Western media have
portrayed it as one of the biggest obstacles to a global deal,
insisting that rich countries must come up with billions of
dollars to help poor ones shift away from dirty fossil fuels.
But India's negotiators in Paris have found sweeter
soundbites for hard-line positions. "We are here to propose, not
oppose," says India's environment minister Prakash Javadekar.
It is a deft move after the ill-fated 2009 summit in
Copenhagen when it did not engage with non-Indian media outlets.
For Paris, the Indian government hired Edelman to make its
officials more accessible to international journalists.
India's pavilion on the conference grounds, with an
elaborate water and light feature and interactive displays of
its clean energy projects, has become a magnet for reporters and
delegates taking selfies.
"We've been interacting with the media and addressing some
of the inaccurate reports that have come out about India," says
Shri Ashok Lavasa, secretary of the Ministry of Environment,
Forests and Climate Change. "Misconceptions arise from a lack of
information."
Edelman declined to discuss its work with the Indian
government.
"The Indian PR machine is incredible," said one frustrated
European delegate, acknowledging that the European Union's need
for cautious consensus among its 28-members makes it hard to
compete with India's bold, simple message to speak for
developing nations.
Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer perennially accused of
gumming up climate agreements, has hired French PR company
Medeis to help with its communications. Medeis manages the
Saudis' English-language website that highlights the kingdom's
research and development of renewable and low-carbon
technologies.
The United Arab Emirates has hired APCO International, a
company specialising in public safety communications, to shine a
light on renewable energy investments.
And Brazil has employed Fleishman Hillard to offer
interviews portraying it as a mediator in climate talks.
None of the PR firms responded to requests for interviews.
The professionalisation of climate messaging is driven
partly by fear of a re-run of the disastrous images of
finger-pointing and failure that colored the Copenhagen
conference.
It also illustrates the exponential expansion of social
media since then. Some countries with small delegations have
hired firms to ensure they can hold their own on Twitter and
Facebook.
"The countries here are just so thinly spread and in terms
of their technical capacity it is not a level playing field with
other delegations," said Katherine Mansell, media officer for
International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED)
and spokesperson for the Less Developed Countries (LDC) group.
Indeed, many small countries in Paris are relying on outside
professionals for guidance on their negotiating strategies too.
Afghanistan's delegation of 12 turns to Ian McGregor, a
Scottish professor from an Australian university who met some of
them at the Doha talks in 2012.
Since then McGregor, who specialises in the history of
climate negotiations, has helped draft the Afghans' national
climate plan and coordinates media coverage for them and their
partners in the LDC bloc of 48 most climate-vulnerable
countries.
The LDCs have also brought a dedicated pro-bono media
coordinator on board from the London-based International
Institute of Environment and Development (IIED) to help them
compete with staffs of hundreds on U.S. and EU delegations.
The Marshall Islands and the bloc of 44 island states rely
on pro-bono advice from New York-based Independent Diplomat, a
non-profit consultancy started in 2004 by former British
diplomat Carne Ross.
The agency makes former diplomats and others with
international experience available to clients that have included
elements of the Syrian opposition (Independent Diplomat says it
holds clients to a strict human rights standard) and South
Sudan.
Its website posts a quote from Marshall Islands Foreign
Minister Tony de Brum, crediting International Diplomat with
helping "level the playing field by advising on diplomatic
strategy, securing press coverage, and helping us get a seat at
the table."
Independent Diplomat declined to comment for this story. But
the Marshall Islands and its allies among low-lying countries
have translated their fears of being swamped by rising seas into
one of the most resonant messages in the climate change debate.
U.S. President Barack Obama took time after his opening
speech on the first day of talks on Nov. 30 to meet separately
with leaders of the group, promising $30 million in climate risk
insurance schemes for vulnerable countries in the Pacific,
Central America and Africa.
IIED's Mansell says the countries she represents need all
the help they can get. "I have no illusion as to what I am up
against in terms of airtime," she says.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bruce Wallace/Ruth
Pitchford)