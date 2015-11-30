PARIS Nov 30 Paris climate talks need to agree
on a binding U.N. framework, complemented by binding reviews to
ensure progress to limit global warming, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Monday.
The legal form of a Paris agreement on climate change is
contested as the U.S. Congress would be expected to block any
binding deal, but the European Union is pressing hard for
mandatory targets.
Merkel said the aim at a summit in Paris was "a binding U.N.
framework" and a binding review mechanism to close a gap between
the impact on global warming of already promised measures and
the work required to limit rising temperatures.
