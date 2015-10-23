(Clarifies proposals in draft climate deal)
By Megan Rowling
BONN, Germany, Oct 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One
person is displaced by disasters every second, migration experts
emphasised at U.N. climate talks in Bonn, as they called for
climate-related migration to be more prominent in a new U.N.
agreement to curb global warming.
Very few mentions of displacement linked to climate change
now exist in a draft deal, set to be agreed by 195 countries at
a summit starting in Paris on Nov. 30, experts said.
"Climate change negotiations cannot only focus on targets,
on billions. They must focus on people and entitle people to
have their voices heard and taken into account," said Marine
Franck, a climate change officer with the U.N. refugee agency
(UNHCR).
Negotiators came up with a new version of the draft
agreement on Friday afternoon, ending a week of patchy progress.
It includes a proposal from developing nations for a
"facility" that would coordinate efforts to deal with people
forced from their homes as a result of "loss and damage" caused
by extreme weather events and longer-term problems such as
droughts and rising seas.
Another from a group of developed countries, including the
United States, calls on an existing "loss and damage" mechanism
to strengthen understanding, coordination and cooperation on
displacement and migration - but this would not be included in
the binding part of the climate agreement.
Koko Warner, lead scientist with the U.N. University
Institute for Environment and Human Security, suggested
including climate-linked migration in the opening paragraphs of
the agreement and in a section on adapting to climate impacts.
Warner said new wording could still be inserted in the text,
and there was some indication of country support for that.
The Paris agreement will guide the trajectory of work for
the next 30 to 40 years, she noted - a period when
climate-related migration is expected to increase.
"Places that we call home today may not be hospitable in the
future," she warned.
"The fact that we see this much movement today, sometimes in
crisis situations, catching us unprepared - on the brink of
winter for example, in Europe - just points to the need to get
prepared for what is coming in the future," she said.
If governments put in place the right measures to help
people move safely and with dignity, they could avoid the kind
of dire scenes now unfolding in eastern and central Europe, as
desperate Syrians seek refuge from conflict, the experts said.
"We can't sit and wait until they talk about billions of
people (migrating) - we are already talking millions, and we
need action when we can still deal with millions, which we have
big problems with," said Nina M. Birkeland, disaster and climate
change advisor with the Norwegian Refugee Council.
CHOICE NOT TO MOVE
Efforts to prepare for and manage migration are already
underway in places like Micronesia, said Mariam Traore
Chazalnoel, an environmental migration expert with the
International Organization for Migration (IOM).
A recent survey showed two-thirds of adults in that Pacific
Island country talk to their families about climate change,
including the option to move, she said.
The IOM is running education programmes in schools and
communities to show the links between reducing disaster risk and
climate change adaptation, while supporting local projects
broadening ways of making a living and improving infrastructure
and access to energy.
Such efforts to improve life at home "allow residents the
possibility to make the choice to not migrate," Chazalnoel said.
Franck noted that the French senate this week had voted for
a resolution calling on the government to include the issue of
environmentally displaced people in the Paris climate agreement.
"It is possible to reduce and prevent displacement if we act
now," she said.
Adaptation measures would help people become more resilient
to climate stresses, potentially enabling them to stay in their
homes. At the same time, governments should plan to protect
those who do migrate, and even to relocate communities out of
harm's way if necessary, she added.
Other new international agreements - including the U.N.
Sustainable Development Goals and a global framework to reduce
disaster risk, both adopted this year - urge support for
migration that respects people's rights, she said.
The U.N. climate change process also "needs to take
responsibility" in Paris for dealing with climate-related
migration, she said.
