* Maldives negotiator has warned of sea level rise since
1989
* Cautious hopes for Paris, latest of many U.N. climate
summits
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Nov 18 Abdullahi Majeed was a
young delegate for the Maldives when low-lying island states
warned for the first time in 1989 that climate change and rising
seas could "threaten the very survival" of some nations.
Now a 60-year-old veteran, Majeed is still repeating that
message, one of a handful of delegates to this month's Paris
climate summit who have been attending tortuous U.N.
negotiations to combat global warming from the start.
"It's frustrating," he said. "The sense of urgency is simply
not there."
In countless conference halls from Bangkok to Buenos Aires,
Majeed has seen more setbacks than breakthroughs, not least the
failed Copenhagen conference in 2009.
He is now pinning cautious hopes on the Paris summit, from
Nov. 30-Dec. 11, when almost 200 nations will once more seek an
accord to curb manmade greenhouse gas emissions, blamed by
almost all leading climate scientists for rising global
temperatures and sea levels.
"There is more hope," he said. "We can't have another
Copenhagen."
In November 1989, Majeed was head of his country's
meteorological service when 14 island nations met in the capital
of the Indian Ocean archipelago to sign the Male Declaration
about the risks of climate change.
It went almost unnoticed outside the signatories, which
included Grenada, Fiji and Malta. At the time, few scientists
blamed mankind for global warming, and the fall of the Berlin
Wall a week earlier was dominating the world's headlines.
"We knew it wouldn't be plain sailing but we thought 'We
have to begin somewhere'," Majeed said.
Now, the risks are far more widely known. Sea levels have
risen by about 20 cm (8 inches) since 1900 and the U.N. panel of
climate scientists says they could swell again by between 26 and
82 cm by the late 21st century, driven by a thaw of ice from
Greenland to Antarctica.
That would be a creeping threat to coasts from Bangladesh to
Florida, to coastal cities from London to Shanghai and to many
low-lying coral atolls. The Maldives, with a population of
345,000, is among the most vulnerable since its highest natural
point is just 2.4 metres (8 feet) above sea level.
"STEADY ROCK"
Robert Van Lierop of Vanuatu, the first chair of the
Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) from 1991-94, said
Majeed had helped to set the tone for island negotiators by
blending concern with humility.
"Through the ups and downs of the negotiations, he has been
a steady rock," Van Lierup said.
Majeed, now Minister of State for Environment and Energy,
said he had first become interested in the weather as a child
when his father had been unable to answer the question "How do
you measure rainfall?".
Delegates often jokingly liken the negotiations to herding
cats. Just like AOSIS, now grown to 44 members, the United
States, China, African nations, OPEC oil producers or left-wing
Latin American states all have often-competing national
interests.
OPEC nations, for instance, immediately realised that any
shift to wind and solar power was a threat to oil exports. At
climate talks in the early 1990s, "half of the OPEC delegates
were lawyers", Majeed said.
It was not until 1992 that a U.N. climate convention in Rio
de Janeiro finally set a goal of limiting greenhouse emissions
to 1990 levels by 2000, albeit only for developed economies. But
the goal was non-binding, and was not met.
After a grind of unproductive annual U.N. meetings, the next
accord was the U.N.'s 1997 Kyoto Protocol, which initially
obliged about 40 rich nations to cut greenhouse gas emissions by
about 5 percent below 1990 levels in the period 2008-12.
Those cuts have been met overall, but Kyoto had fatal flaws,
and the number of participants in an extended period to 2020 has
shrunk to a small core around the European Union.
U.S. President George W. Bush concluded that Kyoto was
giving big emerging economies such as China and India a free
ride, and would cost U.S. jobs. Having signed the deal,
Washington never ratified it.
"It was a very minor step in the right direction," Majeed
said, remembering that his delegation had to leave before the
agreement was reached, in overtime, to avoid missing their
expensive flight home.
One of the lowest points was a two-week meeting in Buenos
Aires in 2004, which ended with an agreement merely to hold a
seminar about climate change the following year. To some, given
the U.S. opposition to Kyoto, even that was a victory.
"At the time, I was very happy to get this workshop," said
Yvo de Boer, the U.N. climate chief from 2006-10 who was a
senior member of the Dutch delegation in Buenos Aires.
WORLD ECONOMY
He says the core problem is that climate change ultimately
means transforming the world economy.
Crops will have to be replaced or planted elsewhere, for
instance, industry will have to find new ways of working without
fossil fuels, and low-lying countries may one day have to move
whole cities.
"If it was just about cutting emissions, it would be much
easier," said de Boer, who now heads the Global Green Growth
Institute in South Korea.
Majeed said the pace picked up in Bali in 2007, when nations
agreed to work out a global accord to succeed Kyoto within two
years. Washington dropped its opposition at a stormy final
session during which U.S. delegates were booed.
But the 2009 Copenhagen summit failed, with only a partial
accord for emissions cuts until 2020 and a promise to mobilise
$100 billion a year in climate finance for developing nations by
2020. By last year, about $62 billion had been amassed.
Majeed says Copenhagen was the worst meeting: "People
started with such optimism, and it ended with such doom."
Prospects for a global accord are now brighter, partly
because the United States and China are working together. But
ambitions are also lower: a Paris accord will compile voluntary
national pledges for action beyond 2020, forsaking the binding
model of Kyoto.
In Male, Majeed lives in a house that is about 2 metres (7
feet) above sea level and 50 metres from the waterfront. He
grumbles that there are few beaches, because of the sea defences
that occupy much of the capital's coast.
After the Paris talks, set to take place under heightened
security after the attacks that killed 129 people last week, he
reckons he may stay with climate negotiations for another five
years.
"Nobody likes travelling to so many places," he said. "We
all have families too." Majeed has four daughters.
Asked why he has stayed on so long when many others have
given up, he shrugs: "I've got climate in my veins."
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)