BONN, Germany, Oct 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
dispute over a decision to block civil society groups from key
negotiating sessions at U.N. climate talks in Bonn escalated on
Wednesday, as governments were urged to speed up decision making
ahead of a Friday deadline.
Representatives of indigenous, women's and environment
groups and trade unions called for a reversal of Tuesday's
decision to exclude them from discussions on a global climate
change deal due to be agreed in Paris in December.
The co-chairs of the talks told non-governmental
organisations (NGOs) in Bonn they hoped to set up a briefing for
them with officials running the negotiating groups on Thursday.
"Transparency will be assured, and we beg you to understand
this," said co-chair Ahmed Djoghlaf.
But African negotiators, in particular, backed the NGO
position, arguing their citizens back home had the right to know
what was happening at the climate talks.
"It is my understanding that this should be an open forum
where everything happens in a transparent setting because there
is nothing to be hidden," said Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, a delegate for
the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Mali's lead negotiator Seyni Nafo, the spokesperson for
African states at the talks, said he would urge developing
nations to break off the negotiations if observers were not
allowed to monitor the discussions.
Protesters from green groups and development charities
picketed the conference centre in Bonn, wearing blindfolds to
symbolise their exclusion, and holding up signs saying "Keep us
in the room".
More than 125 NGOs released a statement deploring the
decision to exclude them, describing it as "undemocratic,
untransparent and unacceptable".
"It reflects a process by which the voices of those most
impacted by - and least responsible for - climate change are
silenced," they said.
They noted some 135 developing countries had argued in
favour of their presence.
NGOs were barred from break-out talks following a request
from Japan that they should be kept away to allow negotiations
to proceed more smoothly.
The co-chairs of the talks decided seven "spin-off" groups
focused on particular negotiating topics would be limited to
governments, in line with rules about informal meetings in the
U.N. climate process.
Gita Parihar, the legal head at Friends of the Earth in
Britain, said it was "particularly mystifying that the EU, which
has legal obligations to promote our participation in these
negotiations, has remained silent" in the debate.
Civil society groups noted they represent the public, to
whom negotiators are ultimately responsible. They also
emphasised their role in helping smaller, vulnerable states -
which often have fewer delegates at the talks - to navigate the
complex U.N. climate discussions.
"Civil society participation is critical. We provide
technical support, expertise and knowledge to (countries) and
the process," said Alyssa Johl, a senior attorney with the
Center for International Environmental Law.
Observers said keeping them out of "spin-off" groups had not
helped the talks advance faster so far, as little progress was
reported by Wednesday morning.
'PLAN A ONLY OPTION'
Laurence Tubiana, France's ambassador to the climate talks,
said she was "very concerned" the current way of working would
not get governments far enough by the end of the Bonn talks on
Friday to pave the way for success at the Paris summit.
"We need to get serious today," she told negotiators. "There
is no plan B - the only option is to achieve plan A."
It was agreed that officials running the negotiating groups
should help craft "bridging proposals" to bring governments
closer together on sticky issues such as how to boost emissions
reductions in the coming decades and increase funding for poor
countries to adapt to extreme weather and rising seas.
Djoghlaf said later in the day negotiators had been told
they must start hammering out compromises now, so they can leave
the Bonn talks with a draft text that offers a limited number of
clear options for political leaders to work with.
"If it is an incoherent and incomprehensible document, with
just a compilation of positions, how will the world look at this
process?" he said. "The whole process ... will be questioned."
