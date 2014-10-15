(For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
* CEO says hydro power saves millions of tonnes of CO2
* Aluminium in cars, recycling to help climate goals
By Alister Doyle and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Oct 15 Some major customers of Norwegian
aluminium maker Norsk Hydro want it to certify metal
made with clean hydro power to help a shift from high-polluting
fossil fuels and combat climate change, chief executive Svein
Richard Brandtzaeg said.
He also said the company, the world's number nine producer
of primary aluminium in 2013, was investing in measures to cut
greenhouse gas emissions because it expects governments to
impose a global price on carbon pollution sometime in future.
Some customers wanted proof that aluminium is from a
low-emissions source to help limit global warming, he said. That
would echo other systems that certify that commodities such as
timber, coffee or palm oil come from sustainable farms.
"We have customers now that would like us to give
identification and also like to have a stamp - 'Hydro' - inside.
The name itself reflects hydro power but they would like us to
certificate the hydropower-based metal in Norway," he said.
He declined to name major business customers, nor say if
Hydro might start stamping metal produced in Norway in future. A
problem is how to certify a metal, a step likely to raise
prices, when it trades on world markets.
"We believe that strict climate regulations are good for
business and we are adapting to a future where there will be a
global cost on carbon dioxide," Brandtzaeg told the Reuters
Global Climate Change Summit.
Norsk Hydro, which produced about a million tonnes of
primary aluminium in Norway out of a total of 1.9 million tonnes
in 2013, said its use of clean hydro power in the Nordic nation
was a big advantage over high-polluting coal-powered production.
"If what we produce in Norway was replaced by a million
tonnes in China, then global emissions would rise by 13-14
million tonnes per year. That is quite a big chunk," he said.
That is bigger than the annual emissions of Luxembourg.
Norsk Hydro also produces aluminium using fossil fuels,
including in Qatar where it uses natural gas.
AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM
Brandtzaeg also said Norsk Hydro's efforts to cut energy
use, to replace steel in cars with lighter aluminium and to
double its recycling of aluminium to 250,000 tonnes a year by
2020 from 2012 levels would all help to limit climate change.
He said that a push to invest 140 million euros ($177
million) to produce aluminium for cars in Germany would be aided
by European Union plans to cut emissions for new cars. U.S. and
other standards are also getting tougher.
"There will be a lot of investments in aluminium in
automotive. The Audi A6 is almost totally aluminium," he said.
Hydro says its greenhouse gas emissions from its businesses,
including electricity production, totalled 12.6 million tonnes
in 2013, down from 13.6 million in 2012.
Norsk Hydro set a goal last year of becoming "carbon
neutral" by 2020. It says it is about one million tonnes of
carbon dioxide a year above the goal.
Carbon neutrality usually means having no net emissions to
the atmosphere, for instance by planting forests - which soak up
greenhouse gases as they grow - to offset greenhouse gas
emissions from burning fossil fuels.
Hydro's accounting, however, allows the company to say that
lightweight aluminium in cars reduces its carbon emissions,
relative to a baseline of emissions had the vehicles been made
of heavier steel.
"When you replace steel, for each kilo of aluminium you use
in cars you save 17 kilos of carbon dioxide over the lifetime of
the car," Brandtzaeg said. Hydro declined to give all numbers
and assumptions underlying its goal.
