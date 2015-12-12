PARIS Dec 12 Nicaragua on Saturday raised
objections to the new climate deal, saying it did not do enough
to protect "Mother Earth", in a symbolic protest after the deal
had been formally adopted.
Paul Oquist, head of the Nicaraguan delegation, said rich
nations should do far more to reduce emissions to help defend
"Mother Earth" and that governments were sending their
grandchildren to a hotter world.
"We want to explain now why we cannot accompany this
consensus," he said.
Oquist spoke after French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
had banged down the gavel on a new global deal to curb climate
change.
Nicaragua throughout the talks has said developed nations
are not doing enough to reduce their use of carbon and are not
providing sufficient funding to help the developed world adapt
to the impact of climate change.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Valerie Volcovici; editing by
Andrew Roche)