PARIS, Dec 9 Mini-versions of current-generation
nuclear reactors could be the solution for the industry's
problems in finding financing for new atomic power stations,
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said on Wednesday.
The construction of new reactors in developed countries has
virtually ground to a halt in recent years due to safety fears
following the 2011 Fukushima disaster and because nuclear
projects struggle to find financing as they compete with cheaper
natural gas and renewable energy.
China is building dozens of reactors at home, and Russia has
won nuclear contracts in developing nations with offers of cheap
export credits, but in the United States and Europe, nuclear
projects can be counted on the fingers of one hand.
The sole major nuclear newbuild contract in Europe is for
French EDF and Chinese utility CGN to build two
reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain thanks to 35-year subsidies.
Moniz said "small modular reactors" (SMR) - smaller versions
of the light water reactors that are in operation in most
nuclear plants worldwide - can be a solution to the industry's
financing problems.
With capacities of 50 to 200 megawatts they are up to 30
times smaller than the typical third-generation nuclear reactors
built today, which have capacities between 1000 and 1600 MW.
"SMRs could lead to better financing terms, because right
now there is a big risk premium if you are going to finance a
1200 megawatt nuclear plant," Moniz told reporters in Paris at
the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference.
Modern nuclear reactors such as Toshiba-owned Westinghouse's
AP1000 or French Areva's EPR can take up to
10 years to build and cost up to 10 billion euros.
Wind turbines have capacities of about 2 MW and the typical
wind farm has combined capacity of a few hundred MW and can be
built in months. Solar panels are even smaller and easier to
build.
Moniz said SMRs can be an answer to the financing issue
because they will change the scale of the capital at risk.
Moniz said he expects the first SMR concepts will apply to
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for design certification
next year.
"Assuming that goes smoothly, we are talking 2022-2023 as a
credible time for having some of those built," he said.
Moniz - who is a nuclear physicist - said the United States
sees nuclear as part of the solution for climate change but much
will depend on regulation and technology.
He said that in terms of continued operation of the U.S.
fleet - about 100 reactors - much will depend on how U.S. states
implement clean power plans and whether they create incentives
for sustaining existing plants.
Several U.S. reactors are set to close because they can no
longer compete with cheap natural gas in deregulated parts of
the U.S. power market.
Moniz said that for replacing America's ageing fleet from
2030 onwards, much will depend on cost and performance levels of
current third-generation light-water reactors, expected to
remain the dominant technology in the next decade.
Further out, in 20-25 years, the industry is working on a
range of new reactor models, but it is too soon to say which of
these will prevail.
"Today there are almost 50 small private companies in the
USA developing novel fission or fusion concepts. We ain't gonna
have 50 winners that's for sure," he said.
