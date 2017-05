U.S. President Barack Obama (R) listens to opening remarks by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) at in a working session on the global economy with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PARIS U.S. President Barack Obama will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday at the international climate talks in Paris, the White House said on Monday.

Obama earlier on Monday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ankara and Moscow remain locked in a dispute over the downing of a Russian jet last week.

