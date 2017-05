French President Francois Hollande (R) and U.S. President Barack Obama speak as they attend a meeting to launch the 'Mission Innovation: Accelerating the Clean Energy Revolution' at the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) in Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November... REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande spoke by phone on Thursday to discuss progress in international climate change talks taking place in Paris, the White House said.

"President Obama and President Hollande reviewed the progress that has been made and underscored their firm commitment to work together to reach an ambitious and durable climate change agreement," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)