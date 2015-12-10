WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande spoke by phone on Thursday to discuss progress in international climate change talks taking place in Paris, the White House said.

"President Obama and President Hollande reviewed the progress that has been made and underscored their firm commitment to work together to reach an ambitious and durable climate change agreement," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)