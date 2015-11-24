WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
will meet with China's president and India's prime minister on
the first day of Paris climate talks on Nov. 30 to give momentum
to the two-week U.N. negotiations, White House officials said.
Obama's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the two-week
climate summit "sends a strong message to the world about their
strong commitment to climate change," White House spokesman Ben
Rhodes said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric
Walsh)