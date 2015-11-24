WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with China's president and India's prime minister on the first day of Paris climate talks on Nov. 30 to give momentum to the two-week U.N. negotiations, White House officials said.

Obama's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the two-week climate summit "sends a strong message to the world about their strong commitment to climate change," White House spokesman Ben Rhodes said. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh)