PARIS Dec 1 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the world needs an enduring framework for addressing climate change and that he would seek an agreement that would boost economies as well as help the planet's environment.

"If we let the world keep warming as fast as it is and sea levels rising as fast as they are and weather patterns keep shifting in more unexpected ways, then before long we are going to have to devote more and more and more of our economic resources not to growing opportunity for our people but to adapting to the various consequences of the changing climate," he said at a press conference.

"This is an economic and security imperative that we have to tackle now." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)