PARIS Nov 30 U.S. President Barack Obama and
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Monday to work together
for a climate change agreement at international talks in Paris
to ensure a "low carbon global economy" this century.
At the start of bilateral talks with his Chinese
counterpart, Obama said the two countries' decision to make
their own emissions-reduction pledges last year had helped drive
other nations to follow suit.
More than 150 world leaders arrived at United Nations
climate change talks in Paris armed with promises and
accompanied by high expectations as they look to hold back the
Earth's rising temperatures.
"As the two largest economies in the world and the two
largest carbon emitters, we have both determined that it is our
responsibility to take action," Obama said, with Xi sitting next
to him.
"Our leadership on this issue has been absolutely vital."
Obama said the two countries would work together at the
talks to achieve an agreement that moves toward a low carbon
global economy this century and "robust" financial support for
developing countries adapting to climate change.
Xi said the two countries would work side by side to ensure
the Paris conference achieved its goals, and he noted that
cooperation between the United States and China at a time of
multiple global challenges was critical.
"The world economy is recovering slowly, terrorism is on the
rise and climate change is a huge challenge. There is more
instability and uncertainty in (the) international situation,"
he said through a translator.
