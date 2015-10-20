PARIS Oct 20 Plans published by rich nations
and major emerging countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions
are not enough to limit a rise in global temperatures to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development said on Tuesday.
The United Nations has set that increase in average
temperature from pre-industrial levels as the ceiling to avert
dramatic increases in heatwaves, droughts, floods and
extinctions.
But a report from the Paris-based think-tank analysed the
past efforts and new pledges of its 34 members and 10 other
partner countries including China and India, which together
account for more than 80 percent of global carbon emissions.
"Countries have made efforts but these are not sufficient to
reach their own targets, let alone reach the 2 degrees Celsius
objective," climate specialist Mikaela Rambali, who co-authored
the report, told reporters in Paris.
The study coincides with Monday's start of a week of talks
among almost 200 nations in Bonn, Germany, the final preparatory
session before a a U.N. climate summit in Paris in December
intended to produce an agreement to limit climate change beyond
2020.
About 150 nations have so far submitted national plans for
fighting climate change as building blocks of a Paris accord.
But there is no agreed system to compare each nation's level of
ambition.
