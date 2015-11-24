OSLO Nov 24 The fossil fuel industry is still
laying plans for long-term investments and growth that are at
odds with many companies' commitments to cut greenhouse gases to
slow climate change, according to a study released on Tuesday.
The report, by London consultants Critical Resource, said
there was a "yawning gap between what the industry is currently
doing and what it would need to do" to be compatible with a
limit to warming of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).
It recommended more ambitious policies for carbon capture
and storage and new strategies to help developing nations manage
recent discoveries of fossil fuels.
The study's panel of advisers included John Browne, former
CEO of BP, and Connie Hedegaard, former European
commissioner for climate action.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)