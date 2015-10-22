* Iran, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria plan climate plans
* Widening participation for Paris summit
* UAE submits plan to UN, sees low-carbon energy
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany Oct 22 OPEC members Iran and Saudi
Arabia, the top greenhouse gas emitters yet to submit national
strategies for tackling climate change, say they will do so
before a U.N. summit in December in a sign of widening
participation even by oil producers.
More than 150 governments of almost 200 nations worldwide
have issued plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions - mainly from
fossil fuels - and adapt to changes such as more heatwaves,
floods, or storms, meant as the building blocks for a deal at
the summit in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11.
At a final round of U.N. talks in Germany to prepare the
deal, delegates from OPEC members Iran, Saudi Arabia and
Nigeria, as well as other outsiders including Pakistan and
Egypt, told Reuters they would all submit plans before the Paris
meeting.
Those submissions would push the global total of emissions
covered by national plans to more than 90 percent from 87
percent by an informal U.N. deadline of Oct. 1, and calm concern
that OPEC will stay on the sidelines of a plan that threatens
fossil fuel use.
"There is a sense that everybody is on board. I think that's
a major shift and bodes quite well for Paris," said David Waskow
of the World Resources Institute (WRI) think-tank.
Even so, many national plans for action beyond 2030 are
vague.
"There's no agreement among OPEC to be slow on this - no
common position," said Emmanuel Oladipo, a member of the
Nigerian delegation. He said Nigeria, which has worked to curb
gas flaring, would soon issue a plan.
On Thursday, the United Arab Emirates became the third OPEC
member, after Algeria and Ecuador, to submit a plan, saying it
would initially raise the share of nuclear and renewables in its
energy mix to 24 percent by 2021 from 0.2 percent in 2014.
Iran, the world's number 10 greenhouse gas emitter and the
biggest not to have submitted, said it would be able to do far
more to curb emissions if Western powers quickly lift sanctions
imposed over its nuclear programme.
"The lifting of these unjustifiable and unjust sanctions
would have a significant impact on what we are likely to
achieve," said Majid Shafie-Pour, head of Iran's delegation in
Bonn, Tehran aimed to issue the plan in mid-November.
Saudi officials also confirmed that their country, the
number 14 emitter on an WRI ranking, would submit a plan before
Paris. They declined to give details.
"The wide participation is very encouraging," said Elliot
Diringer of the U.S. Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.
An Egyptian delegate said the country was planning increased
use of renewable energies, a phase-out of fossil fuels and
improved public transport.
