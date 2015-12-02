LONDON, Dec 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The richest
tenth of the world's people produce half of all carbon
emissions, while the poorest half - most threatened by droughts
and super storms linked to climate change - produce only one
tenth, Oxfam said on Wednesday.
The richest 10 percent have, on average, carbon footprints
11 times that of the poorest 3.5 billion people on the planet,
the campaign group said in a report to coincide with talks in
Paris this month on a global deal to slow climate change.
One of the biggest obstacles facing negotiators from 195
countries is how to find the billions of dollars needed by
developing nations to enable them to stop using fossil fuels and
adapt to severe weather shocks caused by climate change.
"Climate change and economic inequality are inextricably
linked and together pose one of the greatest challenges of the
21st century," Tim Gore, Oxfam's head of food and climate
policy, said in a statement.
"Paris must be the start of building a more human economy
for all - not just for the 'haves', the richest and highest
emitters, but also the 'have-nots', the poorest people who are
the least responsible for and most vulnerable to climate
change."
Emissions are rising fastest in developing countries, Oxfam
said.
Yet emissions relating to goods and services consumed by the
richest citizens in China, India, Brazil and South Africa remain
some way behind those of their counterparts in the wealthiest
countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD), it said.
Oxfam found that India's richest 10 percent use on average
just one quarter of the carbon used by the poorest half of the
population of the United States.
It also said the total emissions of China's poorest 600
million people - half the country's population - are only one
third of the total emissions of the United States' richest 10
percent, some 30 million people.
"Rich, high emitters should be held accountable for their
emissions, no matter where they live," Gore said.
"But it's easy to forget that rapidly developing economies
are also home to the majority of the world's very poorest people
and while they have to do their fair share, it is rich countries
that should still lead the way."
Oxfam said a select group of billionaires, who had made many
of their fortunes in fossil fuels, were the only people to stand
to gain from a weak deal in Paris.
Experts say the world's poorest, regardless of the country
they are living in, are often the least prepared in terms of
coping with the effects of climate change, and women, especially
in rural areas, are the most vulnerable.
A deal in Paris would be by far the strongest ever agreed to
bind rich and poor nations to limit greenhouse gas emissions,
which scientists say have blanketed the earth, raised global
temperatures and begun upending the planet's climate system.
"Any deal must keep alive the possibility of holding global
warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and provide a major boost in
funding to help the poorest and most vulnerable communities
adapt to climate change," Gore said.
So far, pledges made by 184 countries to curb greenhouse gas
emissions beyond 2020, made in the run-up to the Paris summit,
are too weak to limit the rise in global temperatures to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
That is widely viewed as a threshold for dangerous and
potentially catastrophic changes in the planet's climate system.
(Writing by Katie Nguyen, editing by Tim Pearce. Please credit
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)