PARIS Dec 2 On the frontline of climate change,
many people in low-lying Pacific islands say they will consider
migrating if droughts, floods or rises in sea level worsen, a
study showed on Wednesday at United Nations talks.
Even so, very few of the islanders surveyed in Kiribati,
Tuvalu and Nauru have the money needed to move, the report by
the U.N. University and the European Union said.
"Pacific islanders are facing the brunt of climate change
impacts and are increasingly finding themselves with few
options," Tuvalu's Prime Minister Enele Sosene Sopoaga said,
commenting on the report.
The first survey of its kind, it said more than 70 percent
of households surveyed in Kiribati and Tuvalu and 35 percent of
those in Nauru, said family members would be willing to move if
the impact of climate change worsened.
It said that 1.3 percent of people in Kiribati, 10 percent
of those in Nauru and 15 percent of those in Tuvalu had moved
internationally in the period 2005-15. It did not give
comparisons with previous decades.
The researchers projected that international migration would
increase sharply by 2055 from all three island states. Storms
and "king tides" are likely to worsen. Sea levels have risen
about 20 centimetres (8 inches) in the past century.
It said only 26 percent of the 6,852 people surveyed in the
three nations reckoned they had enough money to migrate -
average monthly earnings are just $12 per capita.
Almost 200 nations are meeting in Paris until Dec. 11,
trying to work out a deal to limit a rise in temperatures blamed
on increasing emissions of greenhouse gases.
Courts in New Zealand and other countries have rejected
applications for asylum from islanders who cite a rising sea
level as a cause for moving.
They say it cannot qualify as fleeing "persecution" under
the United Nations' 1951 refugee convention. The U.N. refugee
agency also opposes adding a category of climate refugees.
Koko Warner of the U.N. University's Institute for
Environment and Security said governments needed new ways to
help. "Climate change is one of the really big stressors ... Our
current institutions do not address that yet," she said.
Last year, Kiribati bought 6,000 acres of land in Fiji to
help safeguard future food supplies and perhaps to become a
future home if seas rise, as part of a policy of "migration with
dignity".
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Gareth Jones)