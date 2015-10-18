* Wealthy nations not doing enough for Paris climate accord
* China, other emerging nations outperform-civil society
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Oct 19 The United States and
other rich nations are doing less than their fair share to fight
climate change under a U.N. accord due in December while China
is outperforming, a report by 18 civil society groups said on
Monday.
Overall, governments' pledges for curbs on greenhouse gas
emissions are not enough to limit a rise in temperatures to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), seen as a threshold for
damaging heat waves, downpours and rising sea levels, it said.
"The ambition of all major developed countries falls well
short of their fair shares," according to the report by groups
including Christian Aid, Oxfam, the International Trade Union
Confederation and WWF International.
The study coincides with the start of Oct. 19-23 talks among
almost 200 nations in Bonn, Germany, the final U.N. session to
prepare a deal due at a summit in December in Paris to limit
climate change beyond 2020.
About 150 nations have so far submitted national plans for
fighting climate change, as building blocks of a Paris accord.
But there is no agreed system to compare each nation's level of
ambition.
Monday's report said the rich could afford to shift from
fossil fuels to cleaner energies, while helping others, and have
more responsibility because they have benefited from burning
coal, oil and natural gas since the Industrial Revolution.
By those yardsticks, it estimated that the United States and
the European Union had promised about a fifth of their "fair
shares" and Japan about a tenth.
By contrast, it found that emerging economies' plans "exceed
or broadly meet" their fair share. China was doing more than its
fair share, for instance, counting its emissions since 1950,
while Brazil was contributing two-thirds.
"Across the board, rich countries are failing to bring the
two most important ingredients to the negotiating table -
emission cuts and money," said Brandon Wu of ActionAid.
Tasneem Essop, of WWF International, said Paris should set
up "mechanisms to allow actions to get stronger and stronger
through regular science and equity reviews".
Top emitters Beijing and Washington both say their plans are
ambitious. China plans to peak greenhouse gas emissions around
2030 while the United States aims to cut greenhouse emission by
26-28 percent by 2025, from 2005 levels.
On current trends, Monday's report said temperatures were on
track to rise by 3 degrees C (5.4F) or more above pre-industrial
levels by 2100, well above the agreed maximum of 2C.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)