PARIS Nov 30 Two-thirds of Americans think the
United States should join a legally binding global climate
change agreement, a poll by CBS News and the New York Times
released on Monday said.
But the poll, conducted between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22, showed
Americans were divided on what domestic measures the United
States should take to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The poll showed 63 percent of Americans favored regulations
to cut carbon emissions from power plants, while 31 percent
opposed them.
The public was split on whether the United States should
restrict drilling for oil and gas on public lands, with 49
percent in favor and 45 percent opposed.
Far fewer of those polled supported any new taxes on
electricity or gasoline use.
The show of public support comes as the United States tries
to play a leadership role in securing a global climate agreement
in Paris over the next two weeks of negotiations.
