PARIS Dec 11 From storming the Arc de Triomphe
in central Paris to handing out condoms to bureaucrats in the
suburbs, climate change activists stepped up public stunts on
Friday in a last-ditch bid to get negotiators to agree a
powerful accord.
Two weeks of U.N. talks to forge a global agreement to
temper global warming are set to continue into Saturday, a day
later than scheduled, as officials from 195 nations seek to
resolve stubborn differences over how to cut back fossil fuel
use and shift the planet toward greener growth.
Seeking to step up pressure to deliver an 'ambitious'
agreement, Greenpeace activists abseiled off the top of the Arc
de Triomphe, one of Paris' landmark monuments, and poured yellow
paint on its famous roundabout, meant to appear like rays of
sunshine from the sky. Some held banners calling for French
President Fancois Hollande to increase renewable energy.
"France presents itself as a model during this climate
conference but in fact today France develops three times less
renewable energy than its European neighbours," said Greenpeace
coordinator Frederic Amiel.
Police were seen arresting several people.
At the summit site in the suburb of Le Bourget, dozens of
activists held up a length of red fabric meant to discourage
negotiators from drawing any "red lines" in their talks --
intractable positions that thwart compromise, according to the
organizers, U.S. climate group 350.org.
Two members of the Green Warriors of Norway handed out
condoms to warn passers-by that the real problem behind the
warming planet was overpopulation.
Online activist group Avaaz took out a full page ad in the
International New York Times, featuring major world leaders such
as Barack Obama and Angela Merkel dressed as characters from
Star Wars, the newest instalment of which is out next week.
"A new force is awakening in our galaxy. But without Brazil,
the United States, China, Germany and India, they won't have the
strength to destroy the fossil fuel industry's death star," the
ad says.
