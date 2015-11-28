FRANKFURT Nov 28 Protesters chained themselves
to the railway tracks at Frankfurt station on Saturday to hold
up a train carrying Germany's environment minister who was
travelling to Paris for a global climate conference, a police
spokesman said.
Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks and more than 30 of
her staff were travelling on a public train from Berlin to
Paris, where the conference is due to start tomorrow.
When the train stopped at Frankfurt's main station, two
protesters chained themselves to the tracks in front, while
others descended by ropes onto the train, the spokesman said.
It took about two hours to unchain the two protesters on the
tracks, after which the train continued on, he said. Six people
were arrested, he said, but gave no further details.
A spokesman for the minister declined to comment.
Earlier on Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel had
underscored the long-term importance of coal-fired power for
Germany, a country that remains one of the globe's biggest
economies and exporters.
The meeting of world leaders on Sunday is meant to steer the
global economy away from reliance on fossil fuels.
Several scientific studies project that pledges made so far
will - at best - hold the world to temperature rises of anywhere
from 2.7 degrees to 3 or even 3.5 above pre-industrial times by
2100. That is well above an agreed 2-degree UN limit.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)