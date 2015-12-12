(Removes reference to erroneous Barack Obama Tweet)
Dec 12 From business leaders to politicians,
world figures reacted on Saturday to news that climate
negotiators in Paris had approved a breakthrough accord that
will for the first time unite rich and poor nations in
combatting climate change.
Below are select comments and quotes:
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
Today the world is united in the fight against climate
change. Today the world gets a lifeline, a last chance to hand
over to future generations a world that is more stable, a
healthier planet, fairer societies and more prosperous
economies. This robust agreement will steer the world towards a
global clean energy transition.
U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN KERRY
This is a tremendous victory for all of our citizen, not for
any one country, or any one bloc, but for everybody here who has
worked so hard to bring this across the finish line. It is a
victory for all of the planet and for future generations.
We have set a course here. The world has come together
around an agreement that will empower us to chart a new path for
our planet, a smart and responsible path, a sustainable path.
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND CHIEF CHRISTINE LAGARDE
Governments must now put words into actions, in particular
by implementing policies that make effective progress on the
mitigation pledges they have made. That is why my key message is
to price carbon right and to do it now.
WORLD BANK GROUP PRESIDENT JIM YONG KIM
We welcome the historic agreement that has just been reached
in Paris. The world has come together to forge a deal that
finally reflects the aspiration, and the seriousness, to
preserve our planet for future generations
We called for strong ambition, for remarkable partnerships,
for mobilization of finance, and for implementation of national
climate plans. Paris delivered. Now the job becomes our shared
responsibility.
PRAKASH JAVADEKAR, INDIAN ENVIRONMENT MINISTER
We have opened a new chapter of hope in the lives of 7
billion people on the planet. We have (the planet) on loan from
future generations. We have today reassured these future
generations that we will all together give them a better
earth.
GERMAN ENVIRONMENT MINISTER BARBARA HENDRICKS
"For the first time all the countries of the world are
together on the path to save the planet ... we fought for a long
time and today we've reached a solid agreement. It is a historic
turning point."
PAUL POLMAN, CEO, UNILEVER
Today's agreement demonstrates without question that it is
possible for us to come together in common cause to address the
greatest challenges we face, preventing tragedy for the many
millions of people vulnerable to the effects of climate change
and securing the economic prosperity of the world in the 21st
century.
The result is an unequivocal signal to the business and
financial communities, one that will drive real change in the
real economy. The billions of dollars pledged by developed
countries will be matched with the trillions of dollars that
will flow to low carbon investment.
PHILIPPE DEFOSSES, DIRECTOR OF FRENCH PENSION FUND ERAFP
The Paris agreement marks a tipping point. Going forward the
world has a shared vision that will lead inexorably to investors
moving away from fossil fuels and towards a future powered by
low carbon energy. Investors will encourage every country keen
to build a sustainable economy to develop a long-term
low-emissions development strategy, including carbon pricing
schemes, so that investors know ambition levels over the short,
medium- and long-term.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle, Bruce Wallace, Barbara Lewis, Bate
Felix; Nina Chestney; Editing by Angus MacSwan)