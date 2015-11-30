PARIS, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned that climate-related
disasters are taking an ever greater toll on the poor and can
wipe out decades of development gains, as he launched a global
partnership to boost the resilience of vulnerable communities.
The impacts of climate change - from intensifying droughts
and floods to sea-level rise - are strengthening, as ecosystems
and food and water supplies come under increasing pressure, he
said.
Economic losses from disasters have increased by more than
50 percent over the past decade, he noted.
The hardest-hit are poor people, including small-scale
farmers, fishing communities and indigenous people, he added.
"As climate impacts increase, we will see greater disruption
to economies and international security," he told an event on
the sidelines of U.N. climate talks in Paris.
"It is imperative that we strengthen resilience and build
adaptive capacity, especially in small island developing states,
the least-developed countries and most African nations," he
added.
His new A2R initiative will equip countries to better
anticipate hazards, absorb shocks like extreme weather, and
reshape their development to reduce climate risks, the United
Nations said.
It will bring together businesses, such as insurance
companies, governments, U.N. agencies, research institutions and
others to mobilise financing and knowledge, coordinate their
activities and develop new tools.
Freundel Stuart, the prime minister of Barbados, said his
island country needed access to low-cost financing, or it "can't
strengthen resilience to climate change".
The Netherlands, a low-lying nation with much experience of
defending itself against flooding, said it would contribute an
additional 50 million euros ($52.8 million) to a programme to
boost resilience in developing countries.
And France is backing the fledgling Climate Risk Early
Warning System (CREWS), which aims to equip all the most
vulnerable countries with warning systems by 2020.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation is working with
the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the
World Food Programme on a common strategy to build resilience to
climate impacts by acting before, during and after crises, it
said.
That approach has so far shown promising results in
Guatemala, Kenya and Niger, it said.
Ban's resilience initiative will also support the work of
the Africa Risk Capacity insurance scheme and partners. By the
time a new global climate deal enters into force in 2020, more
than 30 countries should be provided with $2 billion in
insurance coverage against drought, flood and cyclones, his
office said.
The U.N. chief said the world had got "a little bit smarter
and cleverer" at tackling climate impacts, with a new global
framework to reduce the risk of disasters agreed in March and
sustainable development goals adopted in September.
But much of the learning had come from "hard lessons", he
noted.
Nick Mabey, CEO of environmental policy group E3G, said Ban
Ki-moon had laid down a challenge to the international community
to take climate risk more seriously.
"Now and beyond Paris, countries and the private sector will
need to support the reforms to deliver resilience," he added.
