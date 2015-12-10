PARIS, Dec 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From Pacific
islanders losing their homelands to encroaching seas, to
indigenous people forced from their forests in the name of
conservation, human rights are already being violated by both
climate change impacts and solutions, U.N. rights experts said.
At climate talks in Paris, tasked with hammering out a new
deal to tackle global warming by the end of this week, the
experts called for strong language on respecting human rights
and the rights of indigenous people to be included in the
agreement.
"The climate crisis is a human rights crisis," said Craig
Mokhiber of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human
Rights. "It needs to be addressed as such, and it needs to start
right here in Paris."
In a report released on Thursday, which is International
Human Rights Day, the U.N. Environment Programme said the
far-reaching environmental impacts of climate change pose a
threat to human rights, including the rights to health, food,
water and adequate housing.
The effects are already being felt by millions of people
around the world, said Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the U.N High
Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement.
An outcome in Paris that would protect human rights should
include a binding obligation to respect human rights in climate
action, a commitment to keep global temperature rise to below
1.5 degrees Celsius, and delivery of $100 billion a year in
funding to help developing states deal with the effects of
climate change, the experts told journalists in Paris.
There has been concern that some states - including Saudi
Arabia, Norway and the United States - have been trying to
weaken the presence of human rights in the climate deal.
They worry a binding provision could lead to more litigation
and constrain some options for reducing climate-changing
emissions, such as forest protection schemes and big
hydro-electric dams, observers say.
"There is a relationship between human rights and climate
change - Paris can't do anything about pretending that
relationship doesn't exist," said John Knox, the United Nations
Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment. "What it
can do is recognise that the relationship does exist and do
something about it."
All 195 states at the negotiations belong to at least one
human rights treaty, he noted, and those treaties require them
to take steps to protect rights from harm due to environmental
degradation and climate change.
"That means they must ensure their climate change actions
meet human rights obligations," he added.
The latest draft text includes a proposal in the binding
section that a Paris agreement should be implemented "on the
basis of respect for human rights".
But its survival is not yet assured, and workers', women's
and indigenous groups are unhappy that specific references to
their rights now feature only in a non-binding introduction.
Former Irish president and U.N. special envoy on climate
change, Mary Robinson, said she expected there would be
"significant pressure" to re-instate binding language on
promoting gender equality. A new version of the agreement is due
out on Thursday afternoon.
INDIGENOUS CARBON
Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the
Rights of Indigenous Peoples, said indigenous communities have
helped keep climate change in check by saving forests and
managing ecosystems well.
"We live very simple lives - we don't over-consume and
over-produce," said Tauli-Corpuz, who is of Philippines Igorot
ethnicity.
"When human rights are protected and respected, then climate
change mitigation is achieved," she added.
New analysis, released last week, shows that indigenous
territories in the Amazon Basin, the Mesoamerican region,
Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia contain 20 percent of
the carbon stored above ground in the planet's tropical forests.
The number demonstrates the historical role indigenous
people have played in conserving forests, and their importance
in keeping them standing, said the report from Woods Hole
Research Center, the Environmental Defense Fund and several
indigenous networks.
Any programmes to conserve forests must enable indigenous
people to participate in their planning and implementation, and
must gain their consent, Tauli-Corpuz said.
Local communities also need to be protected from the loss of
their land as part of efforts to make biofuel from crops, build
dams to generate hydro-electricity, or mine uranium for nuclear
power production, she added.
Several countries, including the Philippines, Costa Rica,
Canada, Mexico and Chile, have been pushing to ensure human
rights are inscribed in the Paris climate deal.
Tauli-Corpuz urged other countries that have also signed an
international pledge on human rights and climate action -
including France - to join them.
"You cannot bargain away human rights," she said.
