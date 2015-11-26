HELSINKI Nov 26 Applying 17 proven national low-carbon strategies globally could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030, according to a study by the Finnish think tank Sitra.

The report said Brazil's drive to reduce deforestation could be copied in Indonesia and elsewhere, and Japan's programme to make household appliances more efficient could be mimicked worldwide.

In addition to reducing deforestation, Sitra said the biggest cuts would be achieved by increasing the use of wind and grid-connected solar power, supporting reforestation and improving cooking stoves.

It estimated the maximum net cost of implementing all 17 solutions globally would total $94 billion in 2030, about one-fifth of the worldwide subsidies for fossil fuels.

