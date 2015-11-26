HELSINKI Nov 26 Applying 17 proven national
low-carbon strategies globally could reduce greenhouse gas
emissions by 25 percent by 2030, according to a study by the
Finnish think tank Sitra.
The report said Brazil's drive to reduce deforestation could
be copied in Indonesia and elsewhere, and Japan's programme to
make household appliances more efficient could be mimicked
worldwide.
In addition to reducing deforestation, Sitra said the
biggest cuts would be achieved by increasing the use of wind and
grid-connected solar power, supporting reforestation and
improving cooking stoves.
It estimated the maximum net cost of implementing all 17
solutions globally would total $94 billion in 2030, about
one-fifth of the worldwide subsidies for fossil fuels.
Full report: bit.ly/1Yg3Y4P
