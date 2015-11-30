* Aims to bring together over 100-rich sun-drenched nations
* Solar could reach the world's energy poor
* Industry says solar increasingly competitive
By Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Nov 30 France and India on Monday
launched an international alliance seeking to mobilise more than
a trillion dollars by 2030 and deliver clean, solar energy to
some of the planet's poorest.
French President Francois Hollande, host of two weeks of
U.N. talks, needs to win the support of nearly 200 nations if
the summit is to forge a global deal to curb climate change.
In the past, India has been one of the obstacles to
consensus as it pushes for leeway to allow its population of
more than a billion to develop.
But Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said solar would
allow India to combine protecting the environment with growth,
setting a positive tone that delegates said boded well for the
negotiations ahead.
"There is already a revolution in solar energy. Technology
is evolving and costs are coming down," Modi said.
"We want to bring solar energy into lives and homes by
making it cheaper, more reliable and easier to connect to the
grid."
India's national plan, submitted to the United Nations as
its contribution to tackling climate change, focuses on solar,
saying it is expected to grow significantly. India is seeking to
reach capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2022.
The International Solar Alliance will hold its first
steering group meeting on Tuesday and aims to deliver clean and
affordable energy to all, including India's 300 million people
who have no access to energy.
It aspires to bring together well over 100 solar-rich
countries in the tropics, with backing from industry and
governments and to mobilise a trillion dollars of investment.
"We can no longer accept this paradox that those who have
the most potential for solar energy have only a small share of
solar electricity," Hollande told delegates.
Industry was represented at Monday's launch ceremony by
France's solar leader Engie, whose CEO Gerard Mestrallet said
the energy form was already cost competitive without subsidies
in some regions.
India's national action plan, combined with more than 180
other submitted to the United Nations, will not be enough to
reduce global warming to the limit scientists say is needed to
avert the worst effects of climate change.
India has a huge interest in the mass roll-out of solar
power in which some of its own firms, such as Tata Power
, are highly active.
(Editing by Jonatghan Leff and Richard Balmforth)