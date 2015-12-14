* iShares Clean Energy ETF, MAC Global Solar Energy Index
rise
* Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index falls before gaining
* Peabody coal down more than 10 percent
* Some investors caution against rushing in to buy "green"
stocks
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta, Annabella Nielsen and Swetha Gopinath
Dec 14 A landmark deal to curb global warming
dented shares of fossil fuel companies and lifted renewable
energy stocks on Monday, although some price swings were muted
by the non-binding nature of the pact.
The deal forged at the Paris climate summit is widely seen
as the most important climate agreement since the 1997 Kyoto
Protocol. It commits rich and poor nations to rein in rising
carbon levels and seeks to eliminate net greenhouse gas
emissions from human activity this century.
Renewable energy companies are expected to see big upticks
in investments to develop new technologies in coming years,
while coal and oil companies may see tougher regulations.
"This deal will help boost the mid- to long-term
fundamentals in renewable energy generation, especially solar,
while making any further investments in fossil fuels
increasingly vulnerable," said portfolio manager Thiemo Lang of
Zurich's RobecoSAM, which owns solar stocks.
The MAC Global Solar Energy Index was up 4.5
percent. The iShares Global Clean Energy exchange-traded fund
, which allows investors to trade a basket of renewable
energy stocks, rose 1.4 percent.
The U.S. Oil & Gas Index fell 1 percent before
reversing losses, and was up 0.2 percent as oil edged higher
after plumbing the lowest levels in about seven years.
Shares of companies that produce coal, seen as dirtier than
oil and gas, sank the most. Peabody Energy Corp dropped
12.6 percent, and Consol Energy Inc fell 3.3 percent.
Solar companies welcomed the pact. Their shares have been
hammered this year on fears that low oil prices would sap demand
for renewable energy, even though the business often relies on
government incentives.
"Without question, solar is positioned to make the single
biggest contribution of any industry to carbon reduction goals -
more than wind, more than efficiency, more than any other
technology on the horizon," SunPower Corp Chief
Executive Officer Tom Werner said.
Shares of SunPower shot up 8.7 percent $23.40, while First
Solar Inc gained 5 percent.
Wind turbine makers, electric car company Tesla Motors
, solar panel group SolarEdge Technologies Inc
and Albemarle Corp, which supplies lithium for
batteries, will benefit from the deal, said Goldman Sachs.
But others cautioned against buying renewable stocks as the
Paris agreement is not a binding treaty. It will take effect in
2020 only if it is ratified by more than 55 percent of nations,
or nations that cause 55 percent of global emissions.
"I would not just rush in to buy these stocks on the back of
the weekend's agreement," said Francois Savary, chief investment
officer at investment management firm Prime Partners. "You need
to give time to wait for the dust to settle, and 2020 is still a
long way out."
Skeptics said the United States, the world's biggest
economy, might back away from targets set in the climate
agreement if the Republican Party wins the presidential election
in November.
Others said there would be plenty of new business in the
rest of the world.
"There are a lot of U.S. solar companies and equipment
manufacturers that are active globally," said Alex Klein of IHS
in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "So for those companies, renewable
energy policies and goals created around the world create a lot
of opportunities, regardless of the landscape in the U.S."
(Additional reporting by Amrutha Gayathri; Sinead Carew and
Henrik Stolen; Editing by Terry Wade, Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith
Mazzilli)