PARIS Nov 10 Negotiations to reach a climate
change deal next month in Paris are likely to go down to the
final moments with financing remaining one of the toughest
subjects on which to reach agreement, senior Swedish officials
said.
Sweden is considered by many to be a potential bridge
between developed and developing nations. It has promised about
$580 million over four years to the Green Climate Fund, one of
the main channels for donor countries to mobilise more than $100
billion a year in aid for developing nations by 2020 from public
and private sources.
Governments have made some progress towards a goal of
limiting warming of the planet with national plans for action,
but according to a French working document, more than 30 core
questions remain unsolved before the Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 summit
on global warming starts in Paris.
"A lot of ministers are not happy that the text is so full
of brackets so close to the meeting," Sweden's Environment
Minister Asa Romson told reporters late on Monday as ministers
gathered for warm-up talks.
An updated draft text of an accord has whittled down a final
text by about half to cover 55 pages, but it still has 1,490
brackets marking points of disagreement and remains far longer
than hoped.
Disputes over financing for poor nations have been a drag on
the talks among almost 200 countries. Some delegates fear a
repeat of the failed 2009 summit in Copenhagen, though others
are confident of a breakthrough.
"I think we cannot compare to Copenhagen. Technically, we
are more advanced than in Copenhagen," Romson said, adding there
was a greater sense of urgency now than in 2009.
Chief negotiator Anna Lindstedt, who has led the Swedish
delegation at previous talks, said she thought the talks would
only make real progress in Paris.
"I think so," she said, when asked whether they would likely
drag on to the final moments.
However, she said the fact that more than 150 nations
including China and the United States had issued plans to limit
greenhouse gas emissions beyond 2020, known as Intended
Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs), were a key step
forward.
Asked about the issue of nations promising financing and not
yet delivering while developing nations hold back waiting for
the cash, Romson said it was clearly "not very helpful" for
negotiators when promises were not fulfilled.
"The cost of inaction is too high," Romson said.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus and Janet
Lawrence)