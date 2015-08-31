* Last-but-one session before December summit
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Aug 31 Chances that governments
will work out a U.N. accord to combat climate change in December
seem brighter than in the run-up to a failed attempt in 2009,
experts said as delegates from almost 200 nations met on Monday,
hoping to bridge deep divisions.
Memories of a U.N. summit in Copenhagen in December 2009,
when world leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama failed
to work out a deal intended to avert more heatwaves, floods and
rising seas, hang over the talks in Bonn.
"We're closer to an agreement" than at the same time before
Copenhagen, Elina Bardram, head of the European Commission
delegation, told Reuters. "But there's a lot still to be done."
Senior government officials began five days of talks in the
former West German capital aiming to cut an unwieldy 83-page
draft text in the penultimate preparatory session before a Nov.
30-Dec. 11 summit in Paris.
The text contains a mix of ideas. Some poor nations are
calling for an end to all greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in
contrast with OPEC countries' preference for no deadlines.
"Chances of success are much better" than in the run-up to
Copenhagen, Yvo de Boer, who was the U.N. climate chief at the
Copenhagen conference and is now head of the Global Green Growth
Institute in Seoul, told Reuters.
He said that both the United States and China were more
engaged this time, the new accord was based largely on voluntary
offers to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and ambitions for an
all-encompassing fix to climate change were lower.
The United Nations has said Paris will only be a step
towards achieving a long-term goal of limiting a rise in global
temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) over
pre-industrial times.
"Paris is not the end of the process, it is the start of the
process," Laurence Tubiana, France's climate ambassador, told
delegates. She urged more focus on action from 2015 to 2020,
when the Paris accord will enter into force.
Time is running short because there will only be another
five-day session of talks in October, also in Bonn, before the
Paris summit. "We need to work faster," China's chief delegate
Su Wei told Reuters.
The main group of emerging nations branded a revised draft
text for Bonn "unbalanced", saying it played down its calls for
a mechanism to compensate for loss and damage caused by, for
example, rising sea levels.
Some developing nation delegates told the opening session
that tropical storm Erika, which killed more than 20 people on
the Caribbean island of Dominica last week, was a harbinger of
worse to come from a build-up of greenhouse gases.
The consensus among climate scientists is that it is usually
impossible to pin any single disaster on man-made global
warming, but if left unchecked it will produce more extreme
storms, floods and droughts over time.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)