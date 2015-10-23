* Poor want pledge of more than $100 billion funds from 2020
* Many concerned by slow pace of Bonn U.N. talks
By Alister Doyle and Megan Rowling
BONN, Germany, Oct 23 Disputes over financing
for poor nations hampered negotiations on Friday among almost
200 nations racing against the clock to seal an accord on
combating global warming before a U.N. climate summit in Paris
in December.
Some delegates said they feared a repeat of the 2009 summit
in Copenhagen when governments last tried, and failed, to seal a
deal, though others said they remained confident of reaching an
accord at the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 meeting in Paris.
"We are extremely worried about the pace," Amjad Abdulla,
who speaks on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States,
said on the last day of week-long U.N. talks in Bonn, the final
preparatory session for Paris.
"Many issues are still far from where they need to be,"
echoed Elina Bardram, who heads the European Commission
delegation.
Developing nations insist climate finance is the core issue
and all sides reported scant progress on the issue in Bonn.
Poor nations want clear promises of rising contributions
from industrialised nations beyond an existing goal of $100
billion by 2020, from public and private sources, to help them
curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to changes such as
floods and droughts.
Rich nations led by the United States and the European Union
want to make vaguer pledges beyond 2020 and for Paris to include
new donors such as China - now outside the $100 billion plan -
which last month pledged $3 billion for developing nations.
The Bonn talks were likely to end with a draft agreement for
Paris of about 40 pages, double the length at the start of the
week with many nations re-inserting national demands on issues
ranging from cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to ways to police
an accord.
"Developing countries need Paris to be a success - we have
no other option. For developing countries climate change is a
matter of life and death," said Nozipho Mxakato-Diseko, South
Africa's delegate who speaks on behalf of more than 130
developing nations and China.
On Thursday night, Claudia Salerno, representing Venezuela,
said demands by poor nations were being ignored, adding: "I have
seen this movie ... I hope this is not going to be a really,
really nasty bad second Copenhagen".
Nations were also split over how far the Paris text should
include a new mechanism for loss and damage, meant to help
emerging nations cope with the impact of droughts, hurricanes
and rising sea levels.
"Finance and loss and damage - its like a brick wall," said
Alden Meyer, of the Union of Concerned scientists.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Gareth Jones)