LONDON Oct 27 The global push to fight climate
change must intensify after a major meeting in Paris, said
poorer nations on Tuesday, who are reconciled to disappointment
in any upcoming deal.
Climate negotiators should not abandon hope of limiting
global temperatures rises to below 1.5 degrees even if targets
on the table for Paris are less ambitious, they said.
Their comments came three days before the United Nations
publishes a report expected to show current plans - Intended
Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) - on the table from
over 150 countries.
U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres said this week the
plans would only limit the rise to just below 3 degrees.
"We are hopeful that if we are responsive to science we will
aim for a temperature rise that is safest for all the world's
citizens. None of us are dispensable," Giza Gaspar Martins,
chair of the Least Developed Countries group said on the
sidelines of a Chatham House event on Tuesday.
A three degree rise would increase the risk of strong sea
level rise from, for example Antarctica, or the collapse of
marine ecosystems, according to the latest report from the U.N.
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Scientists say the rise must be kept below 2 degrees to
stave off the worst effects of climate change such as drought
and flooding but this could still lead to an increase in sea
levels, threatening their existence of many low-lying islands
states.
"The INDCs are not enough to say with any confidence my
country will be saved," said Tony de Brum, foreign minister for
the Marshall Islands, one of the nations most threatened by
rising sea levels at the event.
Britain's parliamentary under secretary for climate change,
Nicholas Bourne said at the event the Paris agreement should
contain provisions for a review periods, allowing countries to
put forward more ambitious plans every few years.
Negotiators from more than 190 countries will meet in Paris
from November 30 to thrash out a United Nations climate deal.
