NEW YORK Nov 29 Bill Gates and some of the
world's other richest entrepreneurs will join with governments
from both rich and emerging countries on Monday to kick off the
Paris climate talks by pledging billions of dollars of
investment in clean energy technologies.
The United States, France, India and 17 other countries will
announce they will double the $10 billion they collectively
spend on clean energy research and development in the next five
years, shining a spotlight on role of technology in any climate
agreement reached in Paris.
U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois
Hollande and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the
Mission Innovation initiative on the first day of the U.N.
climate summit in Paris. They will appear alongside Gates, the
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, who will launch a
complementary private-sector effort to fast-track early-stage
clean energy technologies.
Gates will launch the Breakthrough Energy Coalition, a group
of 28 private investors who hail from Silicon Valley to South
Africa, that will invest billions of dollars in "patient,
flexible risk capital" to bring riskier new technologies to
market.
"More capital at the early stage is going to drive the
breakthroughs that will drive costs down," said Brian Deese,
Obama's senior adviser on climate change who announced the
private-public sector initiative to reporters in Washington.
Other members of the Breakthrough Energy Coalition include
Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, Alibaba
Chairman Jack Ma, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Ratan
Tata, retired chairman of India's Tata Sons, the holding company
of the Tata group, and South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe
of African Rainbow Minerals.
The investors want to eliminate the "valley of death"
between the early promise of a new energy concept and
commercializing it into a viable technology, which "neither
government funding nor conventional private investment can
bridge," the group said in a statement.
Since 2010, Gates has been an advocate for doubling or
trebling the amount of clean energy R&D to meet both the
challenges of providing energy access to over 1 billion people,
and to reduce carbon emissions over the long term.
"Private companies will ultimately develop these energy
breakthroughs, but their work will rely on the kind of basic
research that only governments can fund," Gates said in a
statement.
The U.S. government currently invests around $5 billion in
clean energy R&D. The Energy Department's ARPA-E program has
conducted early-stage research into technologies such as
advanced batteries, fusion and nanotechnology.
It will now focus on funding on early-stage R&D.
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said securing support for
more R&D funding may remain a challenge in a
Republican-dominated Congress. Republicans have vowed to push
back against Obama's climate agenda by withholding funds the
administration pledges in Paris for climate aid to poor
countries.
Moniz said the idea to come up with a bold R&D plan has been
"bubbling now in the last few months" but accelerated in the
weeks before the Paris summit.
He said the Obama administration has led "intense diplomatic
efforts" among the 20 countries involved.
China, the world's largest emitter, petro-states Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, EU countries, Canada,
Indonesia, Korea and Japan are among the other signatories.
Those countries represent 80 percent of current global clean
energy R&D.
The private-sector group's initial investments will target
electricity generation and storage, transportation, industrial
use, agriculture and energy efficiency.
"The high investment risk climate and upfront capital cost
of energy investments, particularly renewables, are critical
barriers to the development of energy markets," said Aliko
Dangote, founder of Nigeria's Dangote Group and member of the
partnership.
"The world urgently needs a new economic revolution driven
yet again by adaptations in energy utilization, only this time
with a greater consciousness of the environment and resource
conservation," he said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bruce Wallace and
Leslie Adler)