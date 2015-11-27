WASHINGTON, Nov 27 () - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will
launch a multi-billion-dollar clean energy research and
development initiative on Monday, the opening day of the U.N.
climate change summit in Paris, GreenWire reported Friday.
Gates and a group of developing and developed countries will
agree to double their research and development budgets to boost
clean energy deployment and work collaboratively, according to
GreenWire, an energy and climate trade publication, citing
government and business officials familiar with the agreement.
Access to clean energy technology will play a key role in a
global agreement to combat climate change. More than 190
countries will negotiate a new pact in Paris from Nov. 30 to
Dec. 11.
Gates will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S.
President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande to
announce Initiative Cleantech at a side event on the opening day
of the two-week climate summit, according to a summit agenda
released by the French government Friday.
For India, the world's third largest greenhouse gas emitter,
access to clean energy technology is at the core of its national
strategy to combat climate change.
India has argued that developed countries need to help
poorer countries gain access to renewable energy or zero
emission technologies by helping reduce incremental costs and
removing barriers such as intellectual property rights.
On the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September,
Gates attended a bilateral meeting focused on climate change
between Hollande and Modi.
"With people like him (Gates) getting involved, there is a
real possibility of there being private-sector partnerships on
the technology side," a Modi spokesman said after the Sept. 29
meeting.
Gates has pledged $2 billion of his personal wealth over the
next five years to "bend the curve" on climate change, he said
this summer.
In a blog post in July, Gates said more breakthrough
technologies are needed to combat climate change and that
current technologies can only reduce greenhouse gas emissions at
a "beyond astronomical" cost.
He said accelerating government funding for clean energy
research and development is crucial to attracting private
investment to the field.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bill Trott)