By Valerie Volcovici and Emmanuel Jarry
NEW YORK/PARIS Nov 27
By Valerie Volcovici and Emmanuel Jarry
NEW YORK/PARIS Nov 27 Microsoft co-founder Bill
Gates will launch a multi-billion-dollar clean energy research
and development initiative with heads of state on Monday, the
opening day of the U.N. climate change summit in Paris, the
French government said Friday.
Gates and a group of developing and developed countries will
launch the Clean Tech Initiative, in which countries will commit
to doubling their clean energy technology research and
development budgets by 2020 and private investors will boost
their own investments in the sector.
Access to clean energy technology will play a key role in a
global agreement to combat climate change. More than 190
countries will negotiate a new pact in Paris from Nov. 30 to
Dec. 11 at the 21st U.N. Conference of the Parties summit.
France, the United States, India, South Korea, Indonesia,
Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada and Norway have said they will
join, a source close to the conference presidency told Reuters.
"Gates' announcement should prompt other countries to follow
suit," the source said.
Gates will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S.
President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande to
announce the initiative on the opening day of the two-week
summit, according to an agenda released Friday.
For India, the world's third largest greenhouse gas emitter,
access to clean energy technology is at the core of its national
strategy to combat climate change.
India has argued that developed countries need to help
poorer countries gain access to renewable energy or
zero-emission technologies by helping reduce costs and removing
barriers such as intellectual property rights.
On the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September,
Gates attended a bilateral meeting focused on climate change
between Hollande and Modi.
The French presidency source said India will be one of the
founding beneficiaries of the new initiative.
"This is one of the main points of the negotiation: how to
improve clean technologies and give the poorest countries access
to these technologies," the source said.
This summer Gates pledged $2 billion of his personal wealth
over the next five years to "bend the curve" on climate change.
In a blog post in July, he said more breakthrough
technologies are needed to combat climate change and that
current technologies reduce emissions at a cost that his "beyond
astronomical."
He said accelerating government funding for clean energy
research and development is crucial to attracting private
investment.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by
Bill Trott)