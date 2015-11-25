GENEVA Nov 25 A "business as usual" approach to climate change could lead to a rise in global temperatures of 6 degrees or more, the head of the U.N. weather agency said on Wednesday.

However, decisions taken at a meeting of world leaders in Paris next week could still mean temperatures stay within 2 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial averages.

"Yes, it's still possible to keep to the 2-degree target but the more we wait for action the more difficult it will be," Michel Jarraud told a news conference. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)