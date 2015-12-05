UPDATE 2-Rival Libyan kingpins break the ice in Abu Dhabi
* Said to agree to push for revised unity gov't, new elections
PARIS Dec 5 United Nations senior negotiators approved a new draft text on Saturday as a step towards a new global deal to curb climate change.
The text, to be discussed by ministers next week and still containing hundreds of points of disagreement, was endorsed just in time for a midday deadline(1100 GMT) after negotiators talked through the night.
"This text marks the will of all to reach an agreement. We are not at the end of the route. Major political issues are yet to be resolved," Laurence Tubiana, French climate envoy, said. (Reporting by Alister Doyle, Bate Felix, Barbara Lewis)
* Said to agree to push for revised unity gov't, new elections
DUBAI, May 2 Saudi Arabia could launch a land offensive in Yemen to crush its Iranian-aligned Houthi enemies but the cost in casualties would be heavy on both sides, the kingdom's powerful deputy crown prince said on Tuesday.