Dec 3 The European Investment Bank (EIB) and
seven other banks said on Thursday they would increase their
efforts to help fund projects designed to cut greenhouse gas
emissions in the transport sector.
The joint announcement, from the world climate summit in
Paris on a day dedicated to transport, said the sector accounts
for around 23 percent of world energy-related emissions.
"Actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stabilise
warming at 2 degrees Celsius will fall short if they do not
include the transport sector," the banks, including the EIB and
CAF Development Bank of Latin America, said.
"We commit to support countries in the implementation of
sustainable transport solutions by providing critically needed
financial and technical support to assist them," they said.
Full statement: here
