* Two sectors make up 5 pct of global emissions
* Green groups say dropping sectors risks 2 degree C target
By Susanna Twidale and Jonathan Saul
Dec 9 The global airline and shipping industries
appeared to win a symbolic reprieve from the growing global
drive to reduce carbon emissions on Wednesday, cut from a new
draft climate change pact being negotiated in Paris.
As nearly 200 nations attempt to craft a breakthrough global
deal to slow the rise in world temperatures, the reference to
two of the world's fastest-growing emitters appeared to be one
of the first significant changes in an agreement still riddled
with much bigger, more contentious issues.
A previous draft from Dec. 5 had included an optional
paragraph that would have singled out the two sectors and
encouraged nations to curb their carbon output "with a view to
agreeing concrete measures addressing these emissions". The new
draft, released on Wednesday, omitted the paragraph.
While the passage would not have necessarily mandated any
specific measures or regulations, it could have increased
pressure for national efforts that would increase their costs.
Aviation and shipping make up around 5 percent of global
emissions but their contribution is predicted to grow
significantly if left unchecked. The European Commission
estimates that air and marine transportation could contribute as
much as a third of all emissions by 2050.
Officials from Europe, which has pushed particularly hard
for a reference to the sectors, said they hadn't given up.
"I don't know who got it out but we are fighting for it to
be put back in," EU Energy and Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias
Canete told Reuters. He said not having shipping and aviation in
the new text was a "a step backwards".
Some activist groups were also concerned.
"The dropping of international aviation and shipping
emissions from the draft Paris climate agreement ... has fatally
undermined the prospects of keeping global warming below 2°C,"
green groups Seas At Risk and Transport & Environment (T&E) said
in a joint statement.
Aviation and Maritime emissions were omitted from national
commitments under the UNFCCC's 1997 Kyoto Protocol, which ceded
control to the UN agencies responsible for the sectors, the
International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the
International Maritime Organization (IMO).
Emissions from European flights are already covered by the
EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), but an EU law, meant to take
effect from 2012, that extended the arrangement to
intercontinental aviation emissions caused outcry.
That forced the EU to retreat and U.N.'s International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO) took on the task of coming up with
a global alternative. Its deadline is a meeting planned for late
2016.
Progress on curbing emissions has been even slower at the
IMO but the shipping industry had expected the Paris agreement
could eventually lead to greater emission regulation and
possibly a carbon levy.
Not all companies oppose what some see as an inevitable
increase in carbon-related costs.
Top global ship owner Maersk, a vocal proponent
of carbon regulation in shipping, has invested heavily in more
fuel-efficient vessels, which cut its energy costs and also
reduce emissions.
"We do think it is in the long-term interest of the shipping
industry to be regulated but that it should also be fair," said
John Kornerup Bang, lead advisor on climate change with
Denmark's Maersk Group. "It must be global, flag neutral and
managed by the IMO. Otherwise, it won't work."
Peter Hinchliffe, secretary general of the International
Chamber of Shipping, warned that it wasn't over yet, with
negotiators heading into all-night sessions attempting to agree
on a final deal by the weekend.
"It is still early days yet," he said. "The discussion is
far from over and I am sure that Europe will have at last one
more go at inclusion."
