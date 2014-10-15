(For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The United States wants to
broker a global agreement on climate change that would contain
some legal elements but would stop short of being legally
binding on an international level, the country's top diplomat on
climate change issues said.
Todd Stern, the State Department climate change special
envoy, addressed one of the thorniest issues in ongoing talks to
secure a global plan to curb greenhouse gas emissions - its
legal form.
Stern said a recent proposal by New Zealand for countries to
submit a "schedule" for reducing emissions that would be legally
binding and subject to mandatory accounting, reporting and
review offers an approach that could get the buy-in of countries
like the United States that are wary of ratifying an
internationally binding treaty.
The content of the schedule itself and the actions each
country pledges would not be legally binding at an international
level.
"Some are sure to disapprove of the New Zealand idea, since
the mitigation commitment itself is not legally binding, but we
would counsel against that kind of orthodoxy," Stern said in
prepared remarks.
Stern delivered a speech at Yale University on Monday
outlining the U.S. vision for what a climate deal should look
like that could be agreed upon by nearly 200 nations in Paris
late in 2015.
The agreement would succeed the 1992 Kyoto Protocol, in
which nearly all wealthy countries had signed up to legally
binding emissions goals, with the big exception of the United
States, which refused to become a party.
Developing nations, including the world's top carbon
emitter China, had only been obliged to take voluntary steps to
curb the growth of their emissions.
"This would be meaningful indeed. Nothing like it has
happened before. Certainly not Kyoto, which never applied to
more than around 27 percent of global emissions," Stern said.
A new agreement would aim to ensure both developed and
developing countries are on board by requiring each country to
pledge national "contributions" to a global agreement.
Under the United Nations negotiating process, countries are
expected put forward proposals for their national commitments by
March 2015. These pledges can be revised before a final deal is
agreed in Paris later that year.
The structure of national commitments paves the way for a
deal that moves beyond the Kyoto Protocol's definitions of the
differentiated responsibilities of developed and developing
countries, which has hampered progress in the negotiations,
Stern added.
"We need to build our new agreement looking forward, to
reflect the economic, political and environmental realities of
the next decade and beyond," Stern said.
In remarks made separately on Monday, a senior White House
official said the U.S. is in the process of planning how to set
its emission reduction targets beyond 2020.
Its current pledge is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 17
percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
Shaun Donovan, director of the White House Office of
Management and Budget, which oversees the federal budget and
regulations, said in an interview for the Oct. 13-16 Reuters
Global Climate Change Summit that the U.S. is aware that its own
target will have a major impact on the outcome of a global deal.
"The more that we do, the more our ability to push other
countries to make bold commitments as well, particularly China.
It is something we are very focused on in terms of what targets
we are able to get to," he said.
