* Climate talks in Paris aim for global climate deal
* Ban tells leaders to look beyond national interests
* Fabius wants 80-page text pared down to 20 pages
PARIS, Aug 26 United Nations Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon urged world leaders on Wednesday to look beyond
their national interests and make sure a global deal to fight
climate change is agreed at talks in Paris this year.
With just 10 days scheduled for formal negotiations before
the climate summit begins in Paris on Nov. 30, work to pare back
a negotiating text, still more than 80 pages long, is behind
schedule and some important countries, including India and Saudi
Arabia, have yet to deliver promises on emissions cuts.
"We don't have much time," Ban told a news conference with
French Foreign Laurent Fabius, who will preside over the Paris
talks.
"I hope negotiators and ministers (will) look beyond their
national interests which is why I'm asking world leaders to give
a clear message to their negotiators that they should accelerate
this negotiation."
Pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions currently fall
far short of what is needed to limit global warming to 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Just over 50 countries have so far made pledges, although
French officials have said they are confident the final offers
will cover 90 percent of the world's emissions.
The 2 degree limit is what scientists say can prevent the
most devastating consequences of climate change.
Highlighting how far there still is to go, Ban told French
daily Le Monde that key issues such as financing for developing
nations and the legally binding nature of the deal remained
unsolved.
Senior officials meet in Bonn, Germany, from Aug 31 to Sept.
4 to try to move things forward before a ministerial meeting in
Paris on Sept. 6 as they look to get a consensus on all issues
between the 196 parties.
Fabius said he wanted negotiators to whittle down the draft
to just 20 pages by mid-October.
"We have to speed things up. It's a race against the clock.
Last year was the warmest ever and everything indicates this
year will be even warmer," Fabius said.
"It's not just a negotiation, it's a race against the
clock."
