PARIS Dec 8 The Obama administration's new
pollution rules are under attack from Republican critics at
home, but its top environmental official is telling China that
similar regulations offer a solution to the air pollution
currently choking its major cities.
Gina McCarthy, the Environmental Protection Agency's
Administrator, has been talking to Chinese officials at the
global climate negotiations in Paris this week, describing how
the Clean Power Plan introduced in August would improve air
quality by cutting carbon emissions from power plants.
"Our Clean Power Plan will not only reduce carbon pollution
but significantly reduce the pollutants that cause smog and
soot, which is one of their major concerns," McCarthy told
Reuters in an interview at the Paris climate summit.
China's capital, Beijing, has been shrouded in smog this
week, prompting the government to issue its first ever "red
alert", which closed schools and brought a halt to outdoor
construction.
McCarthy is in Paris to sell the merits of the climate plan
to officials from other countries - and to reassure them that
those regulations can withstand challenges from the
Republican-controlled Congress, more than half the U.S. states,
and industry groups.
She said her main message was that the federal Clean Air
Act, a 1970s law that underpins the latest wave of EPA rules to
tackle carbon emissions from U.S. power plants, was based on
sound science and legal principles.
COOPERATION WITH CHINA
But in talks with Chinese officials, she has also been
suggesting that the Clean Air Act and the Clean Power Plan that
has sprung from it offer China a solution to tackle the source
of the heavy smog that is paralyzing Beijing and causing civil
unrest.
McCarthy said she was also working with China on developing
its national cap-and-trade system, under which firms will be
able to trade permits-to-pollute from 2017, and on improving
monitoring technologies.
"What folks may not realize is that the EPA has had a strong
relationship with China for a very long time," she said.
The EPA worked with the U.S. Embassy in Beijing to install a
sensor to detect fine particulate pollutants in the air.
McCarthy said this had helped build "a really strong
relationship with China's central government", and led China to
set up its own air monitoring systems throughout the country.
McCarthy said any climate deal reached in Paris needed a
strong system of emissions monitoring, reporting and
verification to ensure countries meet - or strengthen - their
national emission reduction commitments.
And she said the United States still had room to broaden the
scope of emissions cuts beyond power plants and vehicles.
Other areas being considered for future regulations to limit
emissions include the aviation sector, the oil and gas sector,
including methane emissions from refineries, and heavy-duty
vehicles.
"We know that oil and gas and coal are going to be part of
energy mix for a while so we need to make sure we move those
forward as safely and responsibly as we can," she said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bruce Wallace and
Kevin Liffey)