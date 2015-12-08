* Utilities want carbon price as sole climate change tool
* Analyst says this is a strategy to delay renewables
revolution
* Green euro MEP says renewables and efficiency targets
needed
* Norway wealth fund to sell utilities with too much coal in
mix
(Adds comments from Green Europarliament MEP, Norway SWF CEO)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Dec 8 French power generator Engie
and a group of European utilities called on Tuesday
for carbon pricing rather than targets for increasing renewable
energy use to be the main tool for fighting climate change.
The group, which includes Germany's E.ON, Italy's
Enel and Spain's Iberdrola, wants the
European Commission to strengthen its emissions trading scheme
to boost carbon prices and investment in low-carbon power.
"We call on political leaders to design an appropriate
framework to make low-carbon investment happen," Engie Chief
Executive Gerard Mestrallet told reporters.
The group, called the Magritte initiative after the museum
of the Belgian surrealist painter in which they first met, owns
more than 50 percent of EU power generation capacity and has
lobbied against renewable energy targets since its foundation
two years ago.
While the Magritte group companies operate more than 81
gigawatts of renewables capacity, their gas-fired plants and
nuclear stations have suffered as a flood of subsidised solar
and wind has created overcapacity and priced their traditional
generation assets out of the market.
The group has called for an end to subsidies for mature
renewable energies and wants the EU to boost its carbon
emissions scheme, whose low prices have failed to boost
low-carbon fuels like natural gas and nuclear.
"We believe that the EU's Emission Trading System is the
tool strong enough to reach the decarbonisation target," Czech
Republic utility CEZ chief Daniel Benes said.
Dutch energy specialist Hendrik Steringa, who researches
utilities' business strategies, said the Magritte group's CO2
drive mainly aims to delay the introduction of more renewables.
"They focus on the carbon emissions trading scheme because
they know this will take a very long time," Steringa said.
Mestrallet said there was a false impression the Magritte
group is against renewables, adding: "It was obvious two years
ago that the level of subsidies, with a kind of open-bar system
in some countries, was not sustainable."
European Parliament Green Group member Claude Turmes said a
carbon market was a poor tool for climate policy.
"Proponents of the carbon market consider this will allow
the development of wind and solar on its own, implying that the
EU would not need dedicated legislation on renewables for the
post-2020 period," he said.
He added that strong legislations on efficiency and
renewables had made the EU the world champion in climate change
mitigation, not the failed EU carbon market.
Norway's $850 billion wealth fund, said on Tuesday it had
sold stocks of some utilities this year and that it was in
discussions with power generators about using less coal.
"Those companies that have more than 30 percent coal in
their energy mix will go out of the portfolio, unless they have
a concrete, tangible investment plan to bring coal down below
the 30 percent level," fund CEO Yngve Slyngstad told Reuters at
the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference.
Germany's RWE, for whom coal accounted for 60
percent of its 2014 power production, has seen its stock slide
56 percent this year.
