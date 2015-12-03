(Repeats story sent Dec 2, no change in text)
* Utilities long ignored renewables, now trying to catch up
* Strongest firms are those who embraced renewables early
* Grids seek new revenue from storage, charging stations
* Labour-intensive energy services unfamiliar new terrain
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Dec 2 European utilities executives
meeting at the Paris Climate Conference know they are part of
the problem. What they have not yet figured out is how to make
money by being part of the solution to climate change.
For decades, power plants owned by the likes of RWE
, Enel and EDF have been among
Europe's worst polluters. When governments started subsidising
solar and wind power in a bid to reduce carbon emissions, many
utilities shunned green energy as unrealistic and uneconomic.
Now, renewable energy accounts for more than a quarter of
Europe's power and is pricing fossil fuel and nuclear plants out
of the market, forcing utilities to come up with new strategies
to benefit from a low-carbon energy environment.
Some are belatedly jumping on the renewables bandwagon, some
focus on their power grids, while others venture into emerging
markets and new energy services. But all are still weighed down
by their legacy fossil fuel or nuclear businesses and are
struggling to reinvent themselves.
Italian utility Enel's CEO Francesco Starace
admits his industry has been in denial for a long time.
"The big industrial revolution in Europe on the renewable
front saw most utilities passive and outside what happened. This
has been a tragic mistake," he said.
Enel - with other southern European utilities like Spain's
Iberdrola and Energias de Portual - was one of
the few to embrace renewables early on.
In 2008 it set up Enel Green Power, now worth more
than 10 billion euros ($11 billion). Enel wants to merge with
its green unit, showing renewables are its core business, not a
sideline.
"Ten years ago, most European utilities had nice clean
separate units doing renewables and they needed to be small so
they didn't bother them too much," Starace said.
"How long will they be the little guys?" he added.
Even French EDF, which has long been hesitant about
renewables, now plans to invest up to 2.5 billion euros a year
in them, though mainly abroad, not at home, where it remains
focused on nuclear.
GRIDS REVISITED
With its stock down about 40 percent since the 2008
financial crisis, Enel is roughly in line with Europe's Stoxx
600 Utilities index, which peaked in early 2008 and
dropped nearly 60 percent by mid 2012 amid overcapacity and
falling power demand.
Many of Enel's peers have done much worse, their stocks
falling 60 to 80 percent, with the biggest losses for those who
held out the longest against renewables.
The worst performer is German RWE, heavily reliant on coal.
On Tuesday, a year after competitor E.ON, RWE set up
a separate unit for its renewables and grids.
The only power companies to have thrived since 2008 are
high-voltage transmission grid operators like Spain's Red
Electrica, Italy's Terna and Britain's
National Grid, whose stocks are up between 25 and 80
percent thanks to state-regulated fixed returns on their assets.
Under EU rules, utilities can no longer own transmission
grids, but most have managed to hang on to the low-voltage
distribution grids that bring power into people's homes.
Many are now investing in grid-related services like
Austria's Verbund in electric car charging systems,
Dutch Eneco in smart thermostats, Terna in power storage and EDF
in smart meters.
Swiss utility boutique EIC fund manager Andreas Schneller
said distribution grids and renewables are where the growth is.
"The European utilities that have moved in that direction
early are now in a relatively good position," he said,
mentioning Iberdola, Engie and Enel.
UNFAMILIAR TERRAIN
Utilities have also entered the unfamiliar terrain of energy
services, such as running airconditioning systems for companies
or museums, district heating systems for cities or
waste-to-energy plants. These are labour-intensive activities
out of utilities' comfort zone, but they offer reliable returns.
The champion in that field is France's Engie,
whose Cofely unit is EU market leader with sales of 16 billion
euros and staff of 100,000.
EDF has followed Engie's example by buying energy services
firm Dalkia and other utilities such as E.ON have announced
similar plans.
Engie has also invested heavily in emerging markets but
despite its innovative strategies, it remains weighed down by
its gas and nuclear business, with its shares down 60 percent
from 2008.
Like many EU peers Engie actively scouts for new business
ideas and has set up the 100 million euro NewVentures fund to
invest in startups in sectors like grid management, mobility,
indoor comfort, and decentralized power production and storage.
Hendrik Steringa, who studies utilities' strategy at the
University of Twente, said these venture capital units typically
report straight into the CEO, in order to reduce the risk that
promising new ideas would get smothered at a lower level.
Steringa said there is a continous battle between the old
and new business models and utilities' risk-averse corporate
culture makes innovation difficult.
"At the moment, I cannot name a single utility in central
and western Europe that has developed a successful new business
model," he said.
