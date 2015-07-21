* Vatican looking to influence Paris climate summit
* Declaration by local leaders says Paris may be last chance
* California governor denounces well-financed opposition
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, July 21 Mayors and governors from
major world cities on Tuesday will urge global leaders to take
bold action at this year's U.N. climate change summit, saying it
may be the last chance to tackle human-induced global warming.
Pope Francis has invited some 65 local and regional leaders
to attend a two-day conference on how cities can address what
the Vatican calls the "interconnected emergencies" of climate
change and human trafficking.
It is the Vatican's latest attempt to influence a United
Nations summit in Paris in December aiming for a global deal to
combat climate change after past failures.
The pope issued an encyclical in April demanding swift
action to save the planet from environmental ruin and urging
world leaders to hear "the cry of the earth and the cry of the
poor".
Mayors from South America, Africa, the United States, Europe
and Asia will later on Tuesday sign a declaration stating that
the Paris summit "may be the last effective opportunity to
negotiate arrangements that keep human-induced warming below 2
degrees centigrade."
Leaders should come to a "bold agreement that confines
global warming to a limit safe for humanity while protecting the
poor and the vulnerable...," says the declaration, a copy of
which was seen by Reuters.
High-income countries should help finance the cost of
climate change mitigation in low-income countries, it says.
In a direct rejection of so-called climate change deniers,
the declaration says: "Human-induced climate change is a
scientific reality, and its effective control is a moral
imperative for humanity."
The conference linked climate change and modern slavery
because, according to an introductory paper, "global warming is
one of the causes of poverty and forced migration".
"FIGHT PROPAGANDA"
California Governor Edmund "Jerry" Brown, whose state is
suffering a severe drought, urged mayors to "fight the
propaganda" of big business interests that deny that climate
change is human induced.
"We have fierce opposition and blind inertia and that
opposition is well financed," Brown said.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Pope Francis "the most
powerful voice on this earth for those whose voice is not being
heard," and added: "He did not convene us here to accept the
status quo but to indict it".
De Blasio announced that New York City would commit to
reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 on top of a
previous commitment to reduced them by 80 percent by 2050.
Tony Chammany, the mayor of Kochi, India, said coastal areas
were already feeling the effects of rising sea levels. "It is
now or never, there may never be a replay," he said.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)