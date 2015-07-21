* Vatican looking to influence Paris climate summit
* Declaration by local leaders says Paris may be last chance
* California governor denounces well-financed opposition
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, July 21 Pope Francis on Tuesday
urged the United Nations to take a "very strong stand" on
climate change at a landmark summit this year in Paris on global
warming.
The pope spoke at a Vatican-hosted conference of mayors and
governors from major world cities who signed a declaration
urging global leaders to take bold action at the U.N. summit,
saying it may be the last chance to tackle human-induced global
warming.
"I have a great hopes in the Paris summit," he said. "I have
great hopes that a fundamental agreement is reached. The United
Nations needs to take a very strong stand on this."
Last month, the pope issued an encyclical on climate change,
the first ever dedicated to the environment. The call to his
church's 1.2 billion members could spur the world's Catholics to
lobby policymakers on ecology issues and climate
change.
The Vatican conference linked climate change and modern
slavery because, according to an introductory paper, "global
warming is one of the causes of poverty and forced migration".
Francis, speaking in unprepared comments in Spanish to the
group at the end of the first day, said he hoped the Paris
summit would address "particularly how it (climate change)
affects the trafficking of people."
The conference is the Vatican's latest attempt to influence
the Paris summit in December, the purpose of which is to reach a
global agreement to combat climate change after past failures.
Mayors from South America, Africa, the United States, Europe
and Asia signed a declaration stating that the Paris summit "may
be the last effective opportunity to negotiate arrangements that
keep human-induced warming below 2 degrees centigrade."
Leaders should come to a "bold agreement that confines
global warming to a limit safe for humanity while protecting the
poor and the vulnerable...," the declaration, which the pope
also signed, reads.
High-income countries should help finance the cost of
climate-change mitigation in low-income countries, it says.
In a rejection of so-called climate-change deniers, the
declaration says: "Human-induced climate change is a scientific
reality, and its effective control is a moral imperative for
humanity."
On Tuesday morning, California Governor Edmund "Jerry"
Brown, whose state is suffering a severe drought, urged mayors
to "fight the propaganda" of big business interests that deny
that climate change is human induced.
"We have fierce opposition and blind inertia and that
opposition is well-financed," Brown said.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Pope Francis "the most
powerful voice on this earth for those whose voice is not being
heard," and added: "He did not convene us here to accept the
status quo but to indict it".
De Blasio announced that New York City would commit to
reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 on top of a
previous commitment to reduced them by 80 percent by 2050.
Tony Chammany, the mayor of Kochi, India, said coastal areas
were already feeling the effects of rising sea levels. "It is
now or never, there may never be a replay," he said.
