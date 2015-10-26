VATICAN CITY Oct 26 Roman Catholic leaders from around the world on Monday made a joint appeal to a forthcoming United Nations conference on climate change to produce a "fair, legally binding and truly transformational" agreement.

The Catholic cardinals, patriarchs and bishops from across the globe signed the appeal in the Vatican, saying climate change had to be linked "to social injustice and the social exclusion of the poorest and most vulnerable of our citizens".

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)